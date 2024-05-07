Billy Porter to Receive 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Billy Porter will receive the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award in recognition of his dedication and contributions as an activist and spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ communities.

The Isabelle Stevenson Award is presented annually to a member of the theater community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service, or charitable organizations. Porter serves as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), sharing a commitment to continue Taylor’s legacy of humanitarian service. He received the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award in 2021 for his role in fighting and advocating to end the disease.

Porter is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and has worked closely with the organization for several decades, embodying the passionate commitment of the organization to help everyone involved in performing arts and entertainment, including performers and those behind the scenes. He is an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities through his work with several organizations including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, HRC (Human Rights Campaign), GLAAD and Planned Parenthood. Recognitions for his advocacy and efforts to promote equality for the LGBTQ+ community have included the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Community Service at the 2021 Golden Heart Awards and the GLAAD Vito Russo Award in 2017.

A past Tony winner for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, Porter also won a Tony as a producer on A Strange Loop. In addition, he is an Emmy winner for the FX series Pose.