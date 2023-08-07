Bill Porter Joins Producing Team of Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For

The musical will make its world premiere on September 19 at Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Tony Award winner and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter has joined the producing team of Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For, which is set to make its world premiere at Pittsburgh Public Theater’s O’Reilly Theater on September 19. The limited engagement is scheduled through October 8.

Darius de Haas plays Billy Strayhorn, the legendary jazz performer and composer (also a Pittsburgh native) who maintained a 30-year collaboration with Duke Ellington (played by J.D. Mollison). The musical will also explore his work as a civil rights activist.