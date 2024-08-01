Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan, Philippe Arroyo to Depart From & Juliet

The original cast members will make way for new principals after almost two years in the hit jukebox musical.

Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan, and Philippe Arroyo will depart from & Juliet on Broadway this fall. The original cast members have remained with the show for nearly two years, with the production’s second anniversary coming this November. Their replacements will be announced shortly.

Wolfe will play her final performance in the hit jukebox on October 20. Walker, Sullivan, and Arroyo will depart on October 27.

The current cast also includes Maya Boyd as Juliet, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Lance, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique. The ensemble includes Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love on her terms, through a playlist of pop anthems by Max Martin. The book is by David West Read and music and lyrics are by Max Martin and friends.

The rest of the creative team for the Broadway production includes director Luke Sheppard, choreographer Jennifer Weber, musical supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Bill Sherman, sound designer Soutra Gilmour, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video and projection designer Andrzej Goulding, hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas, orchestrator Dominic Fallacaro, and music director Haley Bennett.