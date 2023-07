BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Announce 2023 Holiday Tour

The pair will spread holiday cheer across the world this fall.

Drag icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will embark on their fifth annual festive tour, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, this fall.

The tour will run November 12-December 30 and play cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with new songs, annual favorites, and fabulous spectacle. It is produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents, cowritten by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, and directed by BenDeLaCreme.

The tour will kick off in Glasgow in November 12, before stops in London (November 13) and Liverpool (November 14), Toronto (November 21), Montreal (November 23-24), Buffalo (November 26), New Haven (November 29), Brooklyn (December 1), Chicago (December 10), Austin (December 14), San Francisco (December 18-19), and Seattle (December 21-24), among other stops.