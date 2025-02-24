Beau the Musical, by Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar, Sets Off-Broadway Run

The show will have its New York premiere in June.

Out of the Box Theatrics announced the off-Broadway premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived by Douglas Lyons (Table 17), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons and lyrics by Lyons. The production runs June 6-July 27 at 154 Christopher Street.

Beau the Musical is directed and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Josh Rhodes (Spamalot), with music supervision by Chris Gurr (Back to the Future: The Musical).

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker, a young queer man whose life is unexpectedly altered when he discovers the grandfather he thought to be dead is still alive.

Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.