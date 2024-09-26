Barbra Streisand Has Started Production on Multi-Part Documentary

Production has begun on a multi-part Barbra Streisand documentary directed by Frank Marshall and produced by Alex Gibney. The legend of the stage and screen has granted the production “unprecedented access” to her personal archives, offering hundreds of never publicly viewed videos, photographs, audio recordings, and personal keepsakes from throughout her prolific career.

The documentary promises an intimate exploration of Streisand’s six decade-long career, in which she has excelled in every area of entertainment, earning “EGOT” status and cementing her legacy as one of the theater’s greatest stars at the age of just 21 years old when she found her breakout in the original production of Funny Girl.

Streisand revealed the big news across her social platforms, writing: “For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault, much never heard or seen by the public. And today I’m delighted to finally share that we’re starting production on my official documentary.”

The documentary is a co-production of Jigsaw Productions and the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Producers include Alex Gibney, Frank Marshall, Aly Parker, Michele Farinola, Tom Mackay, and Jay Landers. The film is presented and distributed by Sony Music Vision in partnership with Columbia Records. Streisand signed with Columbia Records in 1962, represented by Marty Erlichman who continues in that capacity.