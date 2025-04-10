Audra McDonald-Led Gypsy Announces Cast Recording Release Date

The first single, “Together, Wherever We Go,” will be released April 11.

Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Octoverse Media announced that Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording, starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, will be released in streaming and digital formats on Friday, April 25.

CD and vinyl editions will follow later this year. The first single “Together, Wherever We Go,” featuring Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein, and Joy Woods, will be available on Friday, April 11 to customers who pre-add or pre-save the album.

Gypsy, directed by Tony winner George C. Wolfe, is currently running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. The album is produced by David Caddick, David Lai, and Andy Einhorn.

In addition to McDonald as Rose, Burstein as Herbie, and Woods as Louise, Gypsy stars Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa, Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Mazeppa, Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra, Summer Rae Daney and Kyleigh Vickers as Baby Louise, Marley Lianne Gomes and Jade Smith as Baby June, Andrew Kober as Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon, James McMenamin as Weber/Pastey/Phil, Jacob Ming-Trent as Uncle Jocko, Thomas Silcott as Pop, Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Brittney Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award, and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim. Music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations and arrangements are by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony winner Daryl Waters.