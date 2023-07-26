Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott to Star Off-Broadway in Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza will make her stage debut opposite Christopher Abbott in a revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. Performances begin October 30 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, off-Broadway, ahead of an opening on November 13.

Shanley’s comedy is described as follows: “Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.”

Abbott (Girls) will play Danny, with Plaza (The White Lotus) as Roberta.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by John Torres, costume design by Arianne Phillips, and sound design by Kate Marvin. Movement is by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber.