Atlantic Theater Company Reveals 2024-2025 Season

Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company has revealed their 2024-2025 season. The lineup will include five world premieres.

The season will open with A Freeky Introduction, written by and starring NSangou Njikam. Dennis A. Allen II will direct the show blending poetry, ministry, and magic — plus, a live DJ set by DJ Monday Blue. It will play the Linda Gross Theater October 16 – November 17.

Kicking off the new year will be Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp. Directed by Les Waters, the exploration on loss and adolescence will play the Linda Gross Theater in January and February 2025.

Also running in January and February 2025 ill be Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, playing the Atlantic Stage 2. David Greenspan stars as one 68 year old man playing four millennial woman in a comedy about how to make a living as a playwright. Ken Rus Schmoll will direct.

Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love! will play the Linda Gross Theater in March and April 2025. The comedic trio of one acts exploring love in all of its miserable glory will be directed by Neil Pepe.

The season will close out with Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry. Jo Bonney will direct the dark, twisted rom-com about the distress of looking for love in the digital age, as a down-and-out actress swipes right on a disgraced high school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. It will play the Linda Gross Theater in May and June 2025.

Performance dates and further casting and creative team information for the productions will be announced at a later date.