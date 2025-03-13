Ashley Graham to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Chicago will welcome supermodel, author, and entrepreneur Ashley Graham to the cast in the role of Roxie Hart. Graham will play the role April 15-May 25 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Graham will be making her Broadway debut. One of the first models on a Vogue cover, the first curve model featured on Sports Illustrated Swim, and among the first group of curve models to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, Graham has been included as Time’s “100 Most Influential People in the World.”

Chicago, featuring book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.