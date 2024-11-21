Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Joanna Gleason in We Had a World

MTC announces complete casting for its off-Broadway season, which also includes Dakar 2000 by Rajiv Joseph.

Manhattan Theatre Club announced complete casting for the company’s off-Broadway season at NY City Center.

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) will join previously announced Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason (Into the Woods) and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis) in the world premiere of We Had a World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic) and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman (Choir Boy). Performances begin February 25, 2025, with an official opening night on March 19, at NY City Center Stage II.

In We Had A World, a dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a bitter and vitriolic play about their family.

Abubakr Ali (Walking Dead: World Beyond) and Lucille Lortel and Obie Award winner Mia Barron (The Coast Starlight) will star in the world premiere of Dakar 2000. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone), who previously collaborated on Letters of Suresh at Second Stage. Performances begin February 4, 2025, with an official opening night on February 27, at NY City Center Stage I.

Dakar 2000 takes place in Senegal on the eve of Y2K, when an idealistic Peace Corps volunteer (Ali) survives a mysterious car accident. An imposing State Department operative (Barron) arrives at his hospital where she immediately takes command of the situation and his safety.