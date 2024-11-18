Theater News

Anastasia Concert to Star Christy Altomare, John Bolton, and 400-Member Choir

The musical will be presented at David Geffen Hall.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| New York City |

November 18, 2024

[6090] Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017
Christy Altomare in Anastasia on Broadway
(© Matthew Murphy)

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert of Anastasia on February 17 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

The concert will star original Broadway leads Christy Altomare as Anya, John Bolton as Vlad, Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress, and ensemble members Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Janet Dickinson, Ken Krugman, and Shina Ann Morris. They will be joined by Jordan Donica as Gleb, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dmitry, Rachel York as Countess Lily, Tiler Peck as Odette in Swan Lake, Roman Mejia and Chun Wai Chan as her Swan Lake partners, and Alex Aquilino, Brett-Marco Glauser, Thomas Henke, and Victoria Madden. The show will also feature a 400-voice chorus and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and book by Terrence McNally, the concert is directed by Sarah Hartmann and Tom Murray.

Ahrens and Flaherty penned the tunes for the 1997 animated film on which the stage musical is based, and have expanded their score, which contains the songs “Once Upon a December” and “Journey to the Past,” for the theatrical production.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

WICKED

Wicked's Marissa Bode on How She Hopes to Inspire Young People With Disabilities

Meet the silver screen’s Nessarose.