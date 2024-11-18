Anastasia Concert to Star Christy Altomare, John Bolton, and 400-Member Choir

Manhattan Concert Productions will present a concert of Anastasia on February 17 at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

The concert will star original Broadway leads Christy Altomare as Anya, John Bolton as Vlad, Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress, and ensemble members Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Janet Dickinson, Ken Krugman, and Shina Ann Morris. They will be joined by Jordan Donica as Gleb, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dmitry, Rachel York as Countess Lily, Tiler Peck as Odette in Swan Lake, Roman Mejia and Chun Wai Chan as her Swan Lake partners, and Alex Aquilino, Brett-Marco Glauser, Thomas Henke, and Victoria Madden. The show will also feature a 400-voice chorus and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and book by Terrence McNally, the concert is directed by Sarah Hartmann and Tom Murray.

Ahrens and Flaherty penned the tunes for the 1997 animated film on which the stage musical is based, and have expanded their score, which contains the songs “Once Upon a December” and “Journey to the Past,” for the theatrical production.