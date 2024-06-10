An Enemy of the People Recoups on Broadway

Producers Seaview, Patrick Catullo, and Plan B announced that the record-breaking revival of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, has recouped its $5.5 million capitalization. An Enemy of the People began previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre on February 27 and broke the previous box office record set by The River 16 times. When the production closes on Sunday, June 23, it will have played 112 performances and 23 previews.

An Enemy of the People is nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Jeremy Strong), Best Scenic Design of a Play (dots), Best Costume Design of a Play (David Zinn), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Isabella Byrd). Amy Herzog has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation.

In addition to Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Strong (Succession), the production stars Emmy and SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Joe Cassidy, Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll, Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.

The creative team also includes sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman and hair and wig designer Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.