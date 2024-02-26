Amber Gray, Tony Yazbeck, and More Honored at the 39th Annual Bistro Awards

The event will be held on April 1 at Gotham Comedy Club.

Fourteen artists will be honored for their musical and comedic artistry at the 39th annual Bistro Awards gala on Monday, April 1, at Gotham Comedy Club. The Bistro Awards, the oldest award of its kind, recognizes cabaret, jazz, and comedy artists.

In Bistro Award tradition, the evening will feature performances by all the awardees. Bistro and MAC Award-winning comedian-actor-writer Steve Hayes will host. Writer and critic Gerry Geddes, longtime Bistro Award Committee member and senior contributor, is set to direct the Bistro Awards for the third time.

The committee celebrates Amber Gray (Hadestown) with an award for creative artistry in a cabaret debut for her show Gray Matter. Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) is receiving an award as song and dance performer for his shows at 54 Below.

Comedian-actor-singer Robert Klein will be presented with the Bistro Award’s top honor, the Bob Harrington lifetime achievement award, for his six-decade-plus career as a stand-up comedian. Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer Julie Gold will be honored with a special award as iconic singer-songwriter-raconteur.

The other honorees are Karen Mack (variety of cabaret appearances), Margaret Curry (vocalist), Wendy Scherl (tribute show), Elvira Tortora (musical memoir), Roberto Araujo (autobiographical show), Lisa Vroman (theatrical cabaret), David Dean Bottrell (storyteller), Jason Henderson (musical comedy performer), Maud Hixson (recording), and Linda Kahn (recording).

The evening’s musicians include the award show’s resident maestro, musical director Daryl Kojak (piano), along with longtime Bistro Awards musicians Ritt Henn (bass) and Rex Benincasa (drums).