All Out: Comedy About Life by Simon Rich Is Coming to Broadway Next Season

All In: Comedy About Love played its final performance on Sunday, February 16.

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

February 18, 2025

All In Emilio Madrid 3941 John Mulaney, Fred Armisen
John Mulaney and Fred Armisen in Simon Rich’s All In: Comedy About Love, directed by Alex Timbers, at the Hudson Theatre.
Seaview and Lorne Michaels have announced that Simon Rich’s sequel to All In: Comedy About Love, titled All Out: Comedy About Life, is coming to Broadway in the 2025–26 season, also directed by Alex Timbers.

All In: Comedy About Love, which played its final performance on February 16 at the Hudson Theatre, recouped during its record-breaking 10-week run.

Venue and casting for All Out will be announced soon. It is expected to have a similar lineup of top-tier comic talent as its predecessor, which starred a rotating cast that included John Mulaney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon, David Cross, Tim Meadows, and Hank Azaria. We called that production “a theatrical anthology of funny and ho-hum tales.”

