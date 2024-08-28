Ali Louis Bourzgui and More Join Cast of We Live in Cairo at NYTW

The musical is inspired by young Egyptians who took to the streets amid the throes of the Arab Spring.

New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) announced the full cast and creative team for We Live in Cairo, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects The Lazours (Night Side Songs), choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee (Next to Normal), and direction by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar (The Half-God of Rainfall). We Live in Cairo will run at New York Theatre Workshop from October 9-November 24, with an opening night on October 27.

The cast will include Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Who’s Tommy), Drew Elhamalawy (The Queen of Versailles), John El-Jor (Mean Girls), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls national tour), Michael Khalid Karadsheh (The Ally), and Rotana Tarabzouni (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).

We Live in Cairo will feature scenic design by Tilly Grimes, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Justin Stasiw, video design by David Bengali, orchestrations by Daniel Lazour and Michael Starobin, vocal arrangements and music supervision by Madeline Benson, music direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, and voice and text coaching by Xavier Clark.

The world premiere of We Live in Cairo was produced by the American Repertory Theater. Before that, We Live in Cairo was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Festival of New Musicals in 2016 and developed during a residency at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Music Theatre Conference in 2015. Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets amidst the throes of the Arab Spring, the musical follows six student activists using their street art, photography, and song to overthrow a regime older than they are.