Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini Musical Joins Vassar's Powerhouse Theater Lineup

Vassar College has announced the lineup for the 39th Powerhouse Theater season. The annual summer season features mainstage shows, workshops, free readings, and training program from June 20–July 27.

The lineup includes a musical adaptation of Ned Vizzini’s young adult novel It’s Kind of a Funny Story, also a 2010 film, written by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid) and directed by Sarna Lapine (Call Me Izzy). The reading runs July 18-19. tThe musical is about 17-year-old Craig Gilner, who checks himself into Six North, a psychiatric ward, after deciding not to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge.

The season also includes the first mainstage production since 2019, A Trojan Woman (July 25-27) by Sara Farrington and directed by Meghan Finn and starring Drita Kabashi; The Holes (July 19-20) by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, the team behind Job; episodes in progress of the Webby Award-honored podcast A Simple Herstory (July 5-6) created by Jocelyn Kuritsky; and a devised workshop of The Chamber (July 11-13) directed by Carrie Heitman. Rounding out the season are free readings of new works written and directed by Andy Boyd and Zinc Tong, Petra Brusiloff and Christa Kimlicko Jones, Peter Gil-Sheridan, and Amalia Oliva Rojas.

The emerging artists of the Powerhouse Theater Training Company will present free theater, including Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, adapted and directed by Shaun Patrick Tubbs, Leah Ryan’s adaptation of Chekov’s The Seagull, and Hal Cosentino and Caley Chase’s adaptation of the Greek tragedy Oresteia.

