Adrienne Warren, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Renée Fleming to Perform in A Capitol Fourth on PBS

The Independence Day celebration in Washington, DC will also feature the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise.

The full list of performers has been revealed for A Capitol Fourth, the celebration of America’s Independence Day, which will broadcast live from the west lawn of the US Capitol on Tuesday, July 4, at 8pm ET. Viewers can tune in to their local PBS affiliate or stream the event live on YouTube.

Tony winner Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will pay tribute to the late Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Legendary opera soprano and brand-new Kennedy Center honoree Renée Fleming will give a special performance in honor of men and women in uniform. And fresh off her starring performance in the Encores! production of The Light in the Piazza, Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has also joined the lineup.

The concert will also feature a performance from the Broadway cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical.

Other performers include Babyface, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, The National Symphony Orchestra, and Chicago (the band, not the musical). Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the event. You can read more about the performers in A Capitol Fourth here.