Adrienne C. Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, and More Join the Cast of The Blood Quilt by Katori Hall

Lincoln Center Theater announced casting for its upcoming production of The Blood Quilt by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (The Hot Wing King), directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth). The Blood Quilt starts performances on October 30, with an official opening on November 21, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

The cast will feature Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park), Mirirai (School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black), Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), and Susan Kelechi Watson (This is Us).

In The Blood Quilt, four sisters gather at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance.

The production will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew.