Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and More to Star in Take the Lead at Paper Mill

Paper Mill Playhouse announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere musical Take the Lead. The musical will run from March 29-April 27, with an opening night on April 6, at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ.

Based on the 2006 film starring Antonio Banderas, Take the Lead tells the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools. Featuring ballroom and hip-hop music and choreography, Take the Lead has a book by Robert Cary (Summer) and Jonathan Tolins (Buyer & Cellar) and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet) and Maria Torres (So You Think You Can Dance) and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Death Becomes Her).

The cast will feature Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (The Cheetah Girls, 3LW) as Arianna, Vincent Jamal Hooper (Hamilton) as Rock, Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella) as La Rhette, Tam Mutu (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as Pierre Dulaine, and Matthew Risch (Modern Family) as Alan. The ensemble includes Eric Ascione, Megan Elyse Fulmer, Gaelen Gilliland, David Jennings, Dillon Lehman, Natalia Nieves, Justin O’Brien, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Ryan Raffloer, Deon Releford-Lee, Cristian Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, Jonalyn Saxer, Tatiana Seliverstova, SeQuoiia, Grace Slear, Salome Smith, Stephani Sosa, Christian Whan, and Zoë Zimmerman.

The production also includes music supervision by Bill Sherman, music direction by Geoffrey Ko, orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman and Geoffrey Ko, scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Justin Townsend and Nick Solyom, sound design by Walter Trarbach, and hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey.