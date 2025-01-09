Adam Chanler-Berat, Lauren Marcus, and More to Lead The Jonathan Larson Project

The show will feature 20 “undiscovered” songs by the composer of Rent.

Full casting is set for the off-Broadway run of The Jonathan Larson Project, a musical revue featuring the unheard songs of Rent creator Jonathan Larson. The show will play a 16-week off-Broadway run at the Orpheum Theatre beginning Friday, February 14.

The five-person company will be made up of Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam. Marcus and Mientus both appeared in the original cabaret version of the piece and are heard on the Ghostlight Records cast album.

Originating as a cabaret show at 54 Below, The Jonathan Larson Project is conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins, and choreographed by Byron Easley. Cynthia Meng is music director, with Charlie Rosen as orchestrator and music supervisor. The arrangements are by Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum.

The show will feature cut songs from Larson’s well-known works like Rent and Tick, Tick… BOOM!, material created for theatrical revues, and music written for the radio, some of which had never before been publicly performed or recorded.