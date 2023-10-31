Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Are the New Stars of Sweeney Todd on Broadway
Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will join the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street beginning Friday, February 9.
They will take on the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, replacing Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who depart on January 14. Tveit and Foster will play a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.
Prior to joining the Sweeney Todd cast, Foster will be seen as Winnifred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress, which runs January 24-February 4.
Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Between January 17 and February 8, the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett will be performed by various current Sweeney Todd cast members, including standbys Nicholas Christopher and Jeanna de Waal.