Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Are the New Stars of Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will join the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street beginning Friday, February 9.

They will take on the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, replacing Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who depart on January 14. Tveit and Foster will play a 12-week run, through Sunday, May 5.

Prior to joining the Sweeney Todd cast, Foster will be seen as Winnifred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress, which runs January 24-February 4.