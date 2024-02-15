A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation Will Make Its New York Premiere

The show features former World Irish dance champions and dancers from the West End’s Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will have a pre-St. Patrick’s Day New York City premiere as part of its 2024 world tour. The show will run March 8-15 at the Sheen Center’s Loreto Theater. Directed by Brent Pace, with music by Charlie Galloway, the production features former World Irish dance champions and dancers from the West End’s Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, as they chronicle the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history.

The show’s reimagined contemporary score features revamped classics of “Danny Boy,” “Tell Me Ma,” “Wild Rover,” and more. A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends storytelling, modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance to tell a historic story.

The international cast features Gavin Shevlin (two-time World Champion, Riverdance, Lord of the Dance), Sean Michael McHugh (two-time World Champion, Lord of the Dance), Ciara Loughran (Senior Ladies World Champion, Lord of the Dance), Luke Chaumont, Blaine Donovan (Riverdance), Karaleigh Desmond, Liam Fitzgerald, Ella Giammichele, Rochelle Hoffmann, Callum O’Neill (World Champion, Riverdance), Fiona Reynolds, and Tyler Watkins. Musicians Charlie Galloway and Erin Rae round out the cast.

A Taste of Ireland is produced by Pace Live (Brent Pace, Ceili Moore) and the creative team includes scenic designer Gavin Leahy, lighting designer Ben Hughes, and vision and sound designers Jack Kearney and Tyler Watkins.

After the New York run, A Taste of Ireland will play in more US cities before returning to the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Click here for a complete list of tour stops.