A.C.T. Announces Full Cast for Nobody Loves You

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has announced the full cast and creative team for the musical comedy Nobody Loves You, running at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theatre February 28-March 30. Tony winner and A.C.T. artistic director Pam MacKinnon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) directs.

Featuring book and lyrics by Tony winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit) and music and lyrics by Gaby Alter, Nobody Loves You is about a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he ends up falling for Jenny, a producer who yearns to make serious films.

The cast includes Alan H. Green (School of Rock) as Byron, Molly Hager (Heathers: The Musical) as Megan, Seth Hanson as Christian, A.J. Holmes (A Very Potter Musical) as Jeff, Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked) as Nina/Tanya, John-Michael Lyles (A Strange Loop) as Dominic/Evan, Ana Yi Puig (Goosebumps) as Samantha, and Kuhoo Verma (Octet) as Jenny.

Understudies include Sleiman Alahmdieh for Dominic/Evan and Byron, Sophia Alawi for Jenny and Nina/Tanya, Stevie Allen for Megan and Samantha, and Roeen Nooran for Jeff and Christian.

The creative team includes choreographer Steph Paul, scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, sound designer Jessica Paz, and music director Jane Cardona.