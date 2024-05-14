59E59 Theaters Announces Summer 2024 Season

The season includes the 2nd Amplify Festival featuring the New York premieres of three plays by Chisa Hutchinson and the East to Edinburgh Festival.

59E59 Theaters announced its summer 2024 season.

The season includes the return of the Amplify Festival, formerly known as the Volt Festival. This will showcase playwright Chisa Hutchinson with the New York premieres of her works The Bleeding Class, Redeemed, and Amerikin.

The 59E59 Theaters summer 2024 season will begin with the East to Edinburgh Festival, a showcase for New York productions headed to Scotland for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from July 9-28. It is followed by The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project, written and performed by John Jiler accompanied by clarinetist Sweet Lee Odom and directed by Margarett Perry. Presented by Twilight Theatre Company, The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project runs from July 10-August 4.

The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, presented by Penguin Rep Theatre, runs from July 23-September 1. Conceived and directed by Joe Brancato, featuring a book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Gitter, and music by Berg, the musical features Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio, Rory Max Kaplan, Lauren Singerman, and Max Wolkowitz.

The season will continue with The Bleeding Class by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by Cezar Williams, presented by Undiscovered Works with executive producers Ruth & William Isenberg and Leah S. Abrams from August 10-September 1, followed by the return of Unentitled by Charles White, presented by Negro Ensemble Company from August 16-September 1, and Tracks by Paula B Stanic and directed by Tabatha Gayle and Sarah Norris, presented by New Light Theater Project and Pendragon Theatre from September 11-September 28.

The summer season will conclude with Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton and directed by Margot Bordelon, presented by Occasional Drawl Productions in association with Harbor Stage Company from September 14-October 20, and Redeemed by Chisa Hutchinson and directed by marcus d. harvey featuring Elizabeth Sun and Doug Harris, presented by Contemporary American Theater Festival from September 15 to October 5.

Chisa Hutchinson’s Amerikin directed by Jade King Carroll and presented by Primary Stages will run from March 1-April 13.

Full casting and creative teams for the productions will be announced at a later date.