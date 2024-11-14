2025 Repertory Tour Announced by Play on Shakespeare and the Acting Company

William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors and August Wilson’s Two Trains Running will start in January.

The Acting Company, in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through modern verse translation, announced casting and dates for the 2025 repertory tour across the US. William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, in a modern verse translation by Christina Anderson (Paradise Square), is directed by the Acting Company’s producing director Devin Brain and August Wilson’s Two Trains Running is directed by Lili-Anne Brown (Dreamgirls).

The cast for the 2025 repertory tour features J’Laney Allen (Twelfth Night) as Wolf and Dromio, Chuckie Benson (Dreamgirls) as Hambone and Dromio, Diana Coates (Much Ado About Nothing) as Luciana, Brian D. Coats (August Wilson’s Jitney) as Holloway and others, Robert Cornelius (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone) as West and others, James Milord (August Wilson’s King Hedley II) as Sterling and Antipholus, Jeffrey Rashad (A Christmas Carol in Harlem) as Antipholus, Michael A. Shepperd (Little Shop of Horrors) as Memphis and Dr. Pinch, and DeAnna Supplee (The Trojan Women) as Risa and Adriana.

The Comedy of Errors is a farcical comedy of separated families and mistaken identities. Antipholus and his servant Dromio travel in search of a long-lost family member, only to get mixed up in a madcap race against the clock. Christina Anderson’s translation updates Shakespeare’s jokes and wordplay, while maintaining the double (and triple) entendres.

August Wilson’s Two Trains Running is about Memphis Lee, a diner owner in a historically black neighborhood in Pittsburgh at the height of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, who must decide if he should allow the government to take over his building or sell the property to a ruthless businessman.

The tour will kick off at Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, CA from January 15-February 2 and end at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, California, April 15-May 4.

