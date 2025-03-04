2025 Olivier Awards Nominations - How Did America Theater Artists Fare?

There were shocks, surprises, and snubs in this year’s Olivier Awards!

Revealed by Sunset Boulevard‘s Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis (covered in blood, post-curtain call), the nominees both celebrated and commiserated American imports.

One thing to note is that the Olivier Awards, unlike the Tony Awards, do not split their creative categories by play or musical, therefore there are fewer categories, nominees, and winners.

First off, Titanique has sailed into London with aplomb and docked right in Piccadilly Circus. The West End’s Céline Dion, Lauren Drew, has bagged a Best Actress in a Musical nomination. She wasn’t left all by herself, as Layton Williams, who plays the Iceberg, was also recognized in the Supporting Actor category. Interestingly, the cult sensation has been placed in the Best Entertainment or Comedy category, as opposed to categories devoted to traditional musicals.

For that Award, it’ll be up against Spirited Away (which received a total of four nominations). While the play hasn’t been performed in the States just yet, it’s much-loved due to its filmed performance that is available to watch.

Slave Play, which was only dethroned last year by Stereophonic as the most Tony Award-nominated play in history, received no nominations for its West End premiere. This is despite the fact that many original cast members returned and that they were joined by Kit Harington!

Only one for you, Glen Coco! Mean Girls, which received 12 Tony Award nominations when it premiered in 2018, recognized Tom Xander, who plays Damian. The Tina Fey/Jeff Richmond/Nell Benjamin musical did, however, win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and saw multiple cast members celebrated.

Speaking of new musicals, Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 finally arrived in London last year and set the scene ablaze. The new production, directed by Tim Sheader, received six nominations, making it the most awarded new musical. London’s Anatole, Jamie Muscato, has, perhaps controversially, been recognized in the Leading Actor in a Musical category opposite Chumisa Dornford-May’s Natasha.

MJ the Musical is an import that has fared well at this year’s Olivier Awards. Myles Frost, who remains the youngest solo Tony Award recipient, has been nominated for an Olivier after moonwalking to reprise his role in the West End. It’s alongside nominations for Best Musical and Best Choreography, for Christopher Wheeldon – who recently won the WhatsOnStage Award.

Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama English has been recognized in the Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre category.

Blockbuster adaptation The Devil Wears Prada, which had its world premiere in Chicago, made considerable changes before flying over to the UK. However, these didn’t quite make the cut – the show received a single nomination, for Actress in a Supporting Role, Amy Di Bartolomeo who plays the iconic Emily and loves her job (IYKYK).

In terms of performers, Adrien Brody may have an opportunity to break his record for longest speech, as he is nominated for his performance in The Fear of 13 (telling the true American story of the wrongly convicted Nick Yarris, also up for Best Play). He’s up against fellow Americans John Lithgow (for Giant) and Billy Crudup (for Harry Clarke) for Best Actor.

Other familiar names in the acting categories include Sharon D Clarke, Romola Garai (who has two nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role!) Andy Nyman, Imelda Staunton, and Ben Whishaw.

How things will fare on the night, we’ll have to wait and see. The Olivier Awards will take place on April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and Beverley Knight.