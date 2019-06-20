Patrick Vaill and More to Take Part in Oklahoma! Event

The Actors Fund, in partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center's series Life on Stage, will celebrate the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! with a special screening on June 23 at 7pm.

The evening will feature video clips of musical numbers from both the Broadway show and the original 1955 film, as well as a conversation with members of the cast and creative team, including Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry), Gabrielle Hamilton (lead dancer), Nathan Kocci (music director), and lead producer Eva Price. Dori Berinstein will serve as moderator.

This conversation will take place at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, New York.