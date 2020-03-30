Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Adjusts 2020 Season

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has adjusted its 2020 summer season in light of the ongoing public health crisis.

The festival will no longer present its world premiere of Carlo Goldoni's The Venetian Twins, as adapted by Christopher Bayes and Steven Epp, this season. It will adjust the timeframes of Shakespeare's Richard III and Love's Labor's Lost in compliance with federal and local guidelines. The former will be directed by Kurt Rhoads, with the latter directed by Amanda Dehnert.

Additionally, the festival will offer flexible ticketing options for the season at three different price points. Patrons will be able to redeem tickets to any production on a date of their choosing when the schedule is confirmed. If the pandemic prevents a summer season from taking place, the Open Air Flexpass will be redeemable in 2021.