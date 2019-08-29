Get Ready for the Mean Girls National Tour

The cast of the Mean Girls national tour met the press at their rehearsal studio on August 29. As previously announced, the tour will launch on September 21 in Buffalo, New York.

Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen), Mariah Rose Faith (Regina), Jonalyn Saxer (Karen), and Danielle Wade (Cady).

(© David Gordon)

The company includes Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Mariah Rose Faith as Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian, Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor, and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

(© David Gordon)

The cast includes English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr., and Blake Zelesnikar.

The full company of the Mean Girls tour.

(© David Gordon)

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The show is described as follows: "Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung."