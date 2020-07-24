Ziegfeld Club Opens Submissions for Six Annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award

The Ziegfeld Club has opened submissions for the sixth annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award.

This grant for a female musical theater composer is presented in partnership with New York Stage and Film. Past recipients of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award include the composers Masi Asare, Julianne Wick Davis, Anna K. Jacobs, Rona Sidiqqui, and Shaina Taub.

The Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award, a grant in the amount of $10,000, aims to celebrate an emerging female composer or composer/lyricist who compellingly demonstrates outstanding artistic promise in musical theater composing and clearly demonstrates how the grant money and mentorship will further her artistic career. In addition, the recipient receives one year of artistic and professional mentorship from a prominent Broadway composer or producer.

The recipient of the Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award will be selected by a committee of industry professionals chosen by the Ziegfeld Club and will be presented at a private reception in New York City in November. Interested applicants can submit all application materials via email beginning July 29 to [email protected]

Click here for requirements.