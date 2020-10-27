With Great Musicals Comes Great Responsibility: Looking Back on the Falsettos Revival

Four years ago today — October 27, 2016 — William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos returned to Broadway.

When the show was just a pair of one-act musicals (1981's March of the Falsettos and 1990's Falsettoland), leading man Michael Rupert discovered the importance of this piece. As the revival opened, stars Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz, Tracie Thoms, Betsy Wolfe, and Anthony Rosenthal, discovered the show's weight firsthand.

Here, we go back to 2016, just after the curtain came down, for a conversation with the stars about the impact of love and how it relates to the show's legendary reputation.