While We Breathe: A Night of Creative Protest to Aid in Fight for Racial Justice

Producers Brian Moreland and Arvind Ethan David have announced #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest, which will benefit of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project (FTP), The Justice Committee, and SONG.

#WhileWeBreathe will take place on Wednesday, July 29, at 9pm ET. The evening will feature at least 11 world-premiere short works, written and produced in response to this crux moment in American history.

The event will feature the work of Lee Edward Colston II, Arvind Ethan David, Cheryl Davis, Nathan Alan Davis, Steve Harper, Bianca Sams, Keenan Scott II, Aurin Squire, Khari Wyatt, and Karen Zacarias. Directors will include Steve Broadnax III, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Patricia McGregor, Pratibha Parmar, and Charles Randolph-Wright.

Casts will be announced at a later date.

