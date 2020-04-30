What's Streaming? Watch Cumberbatch and Miller in National Theatre's Frankenstein

With theaters closed around the country, some companies are making their productions available online. Below, you'll find our weekly update of productions, videos, and other theater-related streaming content from across the US and elsewhere. Some streams are free, while others may charge a fee or request a donation. Either way, you're sure to find something to scratch your theater itch. Theaters may be dark, but the shows go on.

This Weekend



* London's National Theatre will present free weeklong streams of Danny Boyle's 2011 production of Frankenstein, which features Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. The two versions of the drama, with Cumberbatch and Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation, will be shown on April 30 and May 1 at 7pm BST (2pm ET) and will then be available for a full week for free.

Watch Cumberbatch as the creature below (streaming April 30 at 2pm ET):





Watch Miller as the creature below (streaming May 1 at 2pm ET):





* The Broadway cast of Sing Street will reunite for an at-home concert today, April 30, at 6:30pm ET. Sing Street: Grounded — At Home With the Broadway Cast will benefit the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The event will be livestreamed here on Facebook.

* On Saturday, May 2, Peter Michael Marino's musical Desperately Seeking Susan, based on the Madonna film and featuring the hit songs of Blondie, will stream at 6:30pm ET. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Mario Cantone will host the 35th annual Lucille Lortel Awards, which will be presented in an online ceremony on Sunday, May 3, at 7pm. Presenters will include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and many more. To watch the ceremony, click here.

*The Public Theater is streaming Richard Nelson's new Apple Family play, What Do We Need to Talk About?, through Sunday, May 3. Nelson wrote the play to take place on Zoom. Watch the play here:

Upcoming



* Paul Gordon's Emma, a musical based on the Jane Austen novel, will stream for free on StreamingMusicals.com on Wednesday, May 6. Laura Osnes and Emma leading lady Kelli Barrett will introduce the virtual viewing party starting at 6:45pm ET. The show will begin at 7pm ET. To learn more, click here.

* Theater of War Productions will premiere The Oedipus Project via a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 7, at 7pm ET. The cast will include Frances McDormand, John Turturro, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. To register, click here.

* Berkeley Repertory Theatre will stream a live broadcast of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a play-with-music written and performed by Hershey Felder, on Vimeo on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, at 5pm PT (8pm ET). A portion of the proceeds benefit Berkeley Rep. Tickets are $50 per household and can be purchased here.

* On Monday, May 11, off-Broadway theater company the Civilians will host "A Shining Light," an online benefit concert supporting the company and its artist community. Hosted by Jo Lampert, the event will feature performers including Duncan Sheik, Molly Hager, Van Hughes, Eddie Cooper, Grace McLean, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Testa, special guest Jill Sobule, and more. For tickets and more information, click here.

Available for a Limited Time



* SubCulture has made a special live stream of Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown's 58th residency concert available through Sunday, May 3, with special guests Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. To watch, click here.

* Shakespeare's Globe in London has made its 2009 production of Romeo and Juliet available on YouTube through Sunday, May 3. Donations are welcome and encouraged. You can watch it here:





* New York City Ballet has launched a digital season offering content through May 30. For dates and more information, click here.

Always Available



* Tony and Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce, star of TV's Frasier and Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, talked to TheaterMania's Senior Features Reporter David Gordon about the theater and favorite moments from past shows. Check out the video interview here.

* More than 70 cast members from various international productions of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's musical Titanic have gathered to record a socially distant version of the ballad "We'll Meet Tomorrow."

Derek Klena performs a contemporary take on "Younger Than Springtime" from South Pacific in the R&H Goes Live! series. Check out that video and the whole series here.

* The Broadway Sings series launches daily performances on its Instagram IGTV account, featuring new arrangements of iconic pop songs.

* Wicked celebrates first responders on the front lines of the public health crisis with a video featuring stars Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda) singing the anthem "For Good."

* Composer Charles Strouse, the last surviving writer of the musical Annie, has tried to help bolster optimism by recording a video of himself performing the show's beloved anthem, "Tomorrow."

* Six fans from across the globe joined the cast for a special performance in isolation.

* Abrons Arts Center has made all of its performance documentation public on its Vimeo page, alongside contact and donation information for the artists whose work you are viewing.