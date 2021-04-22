What's Streaming? Rock of Ages and Sutton Foster Concerts; Mary-Louise Parker in The Baltimore Waltz

Here's a look at some of the big events streaming in the coming week.

Veteran cast members from Rock of Ages will reunite for an all-star concert streaming April 24. The "one-night-only shredfest" features alums Constantine Maroulis, Kerry Butler, Laura Bell Bundy, Mitchell Jarvis, Frankie Grande, Dan Finnerty, Chris Hardwick, and more, with the stream available for 24 hours. Get your tickets here.



(© New York City Center)

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster leads an all-star concert from New York City Center, streaming April 28-May 31. Foster will be joined in Bring Me to Light'' by Tony winner Kelli O'Hara, Tony nominees Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango, and Wren Rivera'''. Buy tickets for the event now.

Mary-Louise Parker and Eric McCormack

(© David Gordon)

Mary-Louise Parker, Eric McCormack, and Brandon Burton will star in a virtual production of Paula Vogel's Obie-winning The Baltimore Waltz, streaming April 29 at 8pm ET and available for a limited time only. Proceeds from the production will be donated to the Actors Fund. For tickets and more information, click here.

Khris Davis in The Royale

(© T Charles Erickson)

Lincoln Center Theater streams its 2016 archival recording of Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, through May 16 for free via Broadway On Demand. Those looking for access can register on the Lincoln Center Theater website. Ramirez's drama is inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion. The production opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on March 7, 2016, with a cast made up of McKinley Belcher III, Khris Davis, Montego Glover, John Lavelle, and Clarke Peters.

Sleep Squad is a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience that turns your home into a rocket ship to launch kids into their dreams. Featuring brand-new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music from the Story Pirates that you can't see or hear anywhere else, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4-12. Sleep Squad stars Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting virtual experiences, adapted from stories written by real kids. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

Christopher Carter Sanderson's film telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth up close and personal in the 9/16 aspect ratio with a stellar cast led by TV's Leajato Robinson (Bull, Orange Is the New Black, Boardwalk Empire), based on the long-running critical success. Check out the trailer and buy tickets above.

