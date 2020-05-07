What's Streaming? A Rarely Seen Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical for Free This Weekend

With theaters closed around the country, some companies are making their productions available online. Below, you'll find our weekly update of productions, videos, and other theater-related streaming content from across the US and elsewhere. Some streams are free, while others may charge a fee or request a donation. Either way, you're sure to find something to scratch your theater itch. Theaters may be dark, but the shows go on.

This Weekend



* David Mamet's November, starring John Malkovich, Patti LuPone, Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips, and Michael Nichols, will stream Thursday, May 7 at 8pm ET on the Actors Fund's YouTube page. Mamet directs. To learn more and watch, click here.

* Theater of War Productions will premiere The Oedipus Project via a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 7, at 7pm ET. The cast will include Frances McDormand, John Turturro, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. To register, click here.

* Tickets for a streaming version of the musical comedy Menopause The Musical went on sale May 4 and are available through May 17. To join the virtual sisterhood, click here.

* Lucy DeVito, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carole Kane, Natasha Lyonne, and Rosie O'Donnell star in Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss & What I Wore. The stream of the 2017 production will be available through May 25. To buy $10 tickets, click here.

* Geffen Playhouse has extended The Present, its world premiere live, virtual, and interactive theatrical experience written and performed by master illusionist, storyteller, and Geffen alum Helder Guimarães. The show will now run May 7-July 5. A mystery package will be sent to you inside a USPS Priority Mail box before the show, so you must purchase tickets at least seven days in advance. To purchase tickets, click here.

* By Jeeves, a musical comedy by Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber based on the characters of P.G. Woodhouse, will stream for free beginning at 7pm BST (2pm ET) on Friday, May 8, for 48 hours. You can watch below:





* On May 8 at 6:30pm ET, Luba Mason's Dec 3 show with Billy Stritch at Feinstein/54 Below will be streamed as a part of Feinstein's/54 Below's At Home Series. To watch, click here.

* Broadway Does Mother's Day — a digital variety show featuring sketches, performances, and appearances from stars such as Harvey Fierstein and Vanessa Williams, plus more than 10 Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Company, and more — will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 3pm ET and will benefit the Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. To watch and donate, click here.

* Berkeley Repertory Theatre will stream a live broadcast of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a play-with-music written and performed by Hershey Felder, on Vimeo on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, at 5pm PT (8pm ET). A portion of the proceeds benefit Berkeley Rep. Tickets are $50 per household and can be purchased here.

Upcoming



* On Monday, May 11, off-Broadway theater company the Civilians will host "A Shining Light," an online benefit concert supporting the company and its artist community. Hosted by Jo Lampert, the event will feature performers including Duncan Sheik, Molly Hager, Van Hughes, Eddie Cooper, Grace McLean, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mary Testa, special guest Jill Sobule, and more. For tickets and more information, click here.

* Irish Repertory Theatre will stream a virtual performance of Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney on Tuesday, May 12 at 7pm, Wednesday, May 13 at 3pm, Thursday, May 14 at 7pm, and Friday, May 15 at 8pm. To view the performance, click here.

On Thursday, May 14 at 2pm ET, the National Theatre will stream the never-before-seen archive recording of Inua Ellams's smash-hit play Barber Shop Chronicles. The cast includes Fisayo Akinade, Hammed Animashaun, Cyril Nri, and Sule Rimi. The stream will be available for free for one week. Visit the National Theatre's YouTube page here.

On Monday, May 18 at 8pm ET, Audra McDonald and John Dickerson will host a live stream of live stream Broadway on Demand's A Night of Covenant House Stars, featuring more than 50 powerhouse performers — including Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, and many more — uniting to sing and share a message of inspiration for young people in support and celebration of the Covenant House. For more information, click here.

On Thursday, May 21, the 2014 National Theatre Live broadcast of the Young Vic and Joshua Andrews co-production of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire will stream for free. The cast includes Gillian Anderson, Ben Foster, and Vanessa Kirby. The stream will be available for one week. Visit the National Theatre's YouTube page here

Available for a Limited Time



* New York City Ballet has launched a digital season offering content through May 30. For dates and more information, click here.

* The Goodman Theatre is streaming Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play through May 31. Tickets are $20. To purchase, click here.

Always Available



* More than 70 cast members from various international productions of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's musical Titanic have gathered to record a socially distant version of the ballad "We'll Meet Tomorrow." Watch it below:





* Derek Klena performs a contemporary take on "Younger Than Springtime" from South Pacific in the R&H Goes Live! series. Check out that video and the whole series here.

* The Broadway Sings series launches daily performances on its Instagram IGTV account, featuring new arrangements of iconic pop songs.

* Wicked celebrates first responders on the front lines of the public health crisis with a video featuring stars Lindsay Pearce (Elphaba) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda) singing the anthem "For Good."

* Composer Charles Strouse, the last surviving writer of the musical Annie, has tried to help bolster optimism by recording a video of himself performing the show's beloved anthem, "Tomorrow."

* Six fans from across the globe joined the cast for a special performance in isolation.

* Abrons Arts Center has made all of its performance documentation public on its Vimeo page, alongside contact and donation information for the artists whose work you are viewing.

* Tony and Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce, star of TV's Frasier and Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, talked to TheaterMania's Senior Features Reporter David Gordon about the theater and favorite moments from past shows. Check out the video interview below: