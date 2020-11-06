Watch Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity Musical Here for Free This Weekend

The filmed production of Tim Rice's musical From Here to Eternity will stream for free this weekend on the Shows Must Go On YouTube channel. Watch the show below, beginning at 2pm ET. It will be available for 48 hours.

The piece, which ran in London from October 2013 to spring 2014, is adapted from James Jones's 1951 novel and features lyrics by Rice, music by Stuart Brayson, and a book by Bill Oakes. It follows the lives and loves of a group of soldiers stationed on the Hawaiian island of Oahu in 1941, before and during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbur which led to the US engagement in the Second World War.

The stage musical was directed by Tamara Harvey, designed by Soutra Gilmour, and choreographed by Javier De Frutos. It starred Darius Campbell as Warden, Robert Lonsdale as Prewitt, Rebecca Thornhill as Karen, Siubhan Harrison as Lorene, and Ryan Sampson as Maggio.