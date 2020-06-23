Watch the Trailer for the New Disney Plus Documentary About Making Frozen 2

Disney Plus will launch a six-part documentary series titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 on Friday, June 26. All episodes will stream beginning that day.

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a six-part series to reveal what it takes to create the No. 1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.

The series follows director, writer, and chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and the talented artists and technicians of Disney Animation as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way.

Watch the trailer below:

