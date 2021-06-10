Watch the First Trailer for the Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie, Starring Andrew Garfield

The trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! has been released. Watch it below.

Written for the screen by Steven Levenson, the semiautobiographical Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jonathan, an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. Originally a solo work with book and score by Larson, it was adapted into a three-character piece by David Auburn.

Tick, Tick...Boom! stars Andrew Garfield as Jonathan, Robin De Jesús as Michael, Alexandra Schipp as Susan, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Joshua Henry as Roger, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, MJ Rodriguez as Carolyn, and Tariq Trotter as H.A.W.K. Smooth.

On the creative side are Alice Brooks (director of photography), Alex DiGerlando (production designer), Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum (editors), Melissa Toth (costumes), Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, and Kurt Crowley (executive music producers), Steven Gizicki (music supervisor), and Ryan Heffington (choreographer).

Netflix will release Tick, Tick...Boom! in cinemas and on its streaming platform this fall.