Watch Scenes From Allergist's Wife and Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

The Actors Fund has released videos from its recent concert productions of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. Watch them below:

Originally aired on television in December 1962, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol was the first animated holiday special ever produced specifically for TV, with a score by composer Jule Styne and lyricist Bob Merrill. Gavin Lee starred in the concert. The Tale of the Allergist's Wife featured playwright Charles Busch in the title role, alongside original cast members Linda Lavin, Michele Lee, Tony Roberts, and Anil Kumar.