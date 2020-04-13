Watch Our Live Interview With Be More Chill and Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland

Broadway's Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) was today's guest on TheaterMania's Going Live With... series on Facebook and YouTube. Here, Roland and TheaterMania Senior Features Reporter David Gordon discuss those two shows, plus Roland's work on Showtime's Billions, his love of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, and so much more. Plus, one or two lucky viewers get a birthday shout-out. Watch the full interview below.