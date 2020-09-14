Watch MCC's 2020 Miscast Gala, With Adrienne Warren, Leslie Odom Jr., and More

MCC Theater premiered its virtual edition of of its annual Miscast gala on Sunday, September 13, and now the whole show is available for viewing through September 17.

The full set list for Miscast20 is as follows:

"The Telephone Hour" — original cast of Hairspray

"You Will Be Found" — Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff

"If My Friends Could See Me Now" — Robert Fairchild

"Before the Parade Passes By" — Adrienne Warren

"Worst Pies in London" — Rob McClure

"Some Enchanted Evening" — Phillipa Soo

"On My Own" — Isaac Powell

"I Don't Know How to Love Him" — Norbert Leo Butz

"Dancing Through Life" — Beanie Feldstein

"The Human Heart" — Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

"Tomorrow" — Joshua Henry

"Endless Night" — Heather Headley

Watch the full concert below: