Watch Kennedy Caughell Sing From New Musical SuperYou in Exclusive Music Video Premiere

The new musical SuperYou has released a music video for the song "Fragmented," performed by Broadway's Kennedy Caughell. Watch it below.

SuperYou, written by Lourds Lane, was scheduled to open off-Broadway on May 27, but the pandemic put a hold on the plans. The production was to be directed by JoAnn M. Hunter.

Lane's musical tells the story of a woman who learns to reconnect to her dreams and value her voice when her own superheroine creations come to life. The video also features book writer and composer Lane on violin, as well as music supervisor Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.

Click here for more information.