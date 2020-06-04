WATCH HERE: Tom Hiddleston in Coriolanus Streams for Free Beginning Today at 2pm

National Theatre at Home broadcasts the 2013 Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare's Coriolanus, starring Tom Hiddleston, today, beginning at 2pm ET. The production, which you can watch below, will stream for free for a week. Donations are encouraged.

Watch below beginning at 2pm ET:

The company is led by Hiddleston in the title role, alongside Deborah Findlay as Volumnia, Mark Gatiss as Menenius, Alfred Enouch as Titus Lartius, Hadley Frasier as Aufidius, Elliot Levey as Brutus, Peter De Jersey as Cominius, Helen Schlesinger as Sicinia, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Virgilia, Rudi Goodman, Thomas Harrison, and Joe Willis as Young Coriolanus, and an ensemble that includes Rochenda Sandall, Mark Stanley, Dwane Walcott, and Jacqueline Boatswain.

Coriolanus has production design by Lucy Osborne, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Emma Laxton, video by Andrezj Goulding, music by Michael Bruce, movement by Jonathan Watkins, fight direction by Richard Ryan, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, and children's casting by Vicky Richardson.