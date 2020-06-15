Watch Here: Jelani Alladin Hosts the Shubert Foundation High School Theater Festival

Jelani Alladin hosts tonight's Shubert Foundation High School Theater Festival, taking place at 7pm ET.

This year, student presentations will include excerpted scenes and numbers from Fame (Brooklyn High School of the Arts), Lucky Stuff (Curtis High School in Staten Island), Hairspray (Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens), Aida (Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts in Manhattan), and The Wolves (Talent Unlimited High School in Manhattan). Guest presenters include Adam Chanler-Berat, James Harkness, Carly Hughes, George Salazar, and Sherie Rene Scott.

Watch the full streaming event below:

This high-profile and high-energy theater education experience for students is presented by the Shubert Foundation and the NYC Department of Education Arts Office. The festival is a celebration featuring five outstanding high school student productions from the 2019-20 school year, which were selected from over 30 productions across the city by a panel of professional theatre artists and theatre educators.