Watch Brandy and Todrick Hall Sing Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Medley

Todrick Hall is celebrating the Disney Plus release of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella with a new music video starring Brandy, with cameos from her Cinderella movie co-stars. Check it out below:

Whitney Houston, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalbán, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox join Brandy in the cast of Cinderella, which premiered in 1997. It is available now on Disney Plus.

