Flashback Friday: Tonya Pinkins Sings a Gospel-Infused "Somewhere That's Green"

It's time for a Little Shop of Horrors flashback, with Tony winner Tonya Pinkins showing us what she can do with the wonderful anthem "Somewhere That's Green." At an after-party for a Shakespeare & Company fundraiser, Pinkins blew our minds with her gospel-infused rendition of the song (arranged by Brian Nash), accompanied by composer Alan Menken on a 1929 Steinway. It's amazing. Watch here.