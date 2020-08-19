That '70s Show Reunion: Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith to Star in Online Play

That '70s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will reunite for an online streaming preview of the new play Three Viewings.

Presented by Barrington Stage Company, Jeffrey Hatcher's play will be broadcast September 23-26 for a minimum donation of $25. The streaming edition replaces an in-person staging, which was set to take place September 9-20. Directed by Barrington artistic leader Julianne Boyd, an in-person production is expected to happen at a later date.

In Three Viewings, a small Midwestern funeral parlor is the setting for three darkly funny and touching stories, connected by common threads of characters and plots. On That '70s Show, Rupp and Smith played Kitty and Red Forman for eight seasons.

