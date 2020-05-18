TheaterMania Will Feature Bombshell Concert Stream on Wednesday Night

TheaterMania will feature the stream of this week's Bombshell benefit concert on Wednesday, May 20, at 8pm ET. We will be among the sites hosting the People magazine event, which will benefit the Actors Fund.

The broadcast was filmed in 2015, with Smash cast members Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor. The company will take part in an interview during intermission hosted by Julie Klausner. Renée Zellweger will introduce the evening.

Bombshell features music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Joshua Bergasse and Scott Wittman direct with choreography by Bergasse and music supervision by Scott M. Riesett under the direction of Shaiman. It looks at the rise and fall of Norma Jean Baker, who would go on to become the legendary movie star Marilyn Monroe.

We will share the link on Wednesday.