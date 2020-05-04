Lesli Margherita, Arielle Jacobs, Come From Away Writers Join Us for Live Q&As This Week

TheaterMania has announced the lineup for its daily live chat series TheaterMania Live, where Senior Features Reporter David Gordon talks to theater stars about any topic they want to talk about — that's not the news. Half-hour broadcasts air Monday to Friday at 2pm ET on TheaterMania's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The schedule this week is as follows:

Monday, May 4: Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Emojiland, Matilda the Musical)

Tuesday, May 5: Acting for a Cause founder Brando Crawford

Wednesday, May 6: Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Wicked, Aladdin)

Thursday, May 7: Colton Ryan (Girl From the North Country, Dear Evan Hansen)

Friday, May 8: Come From Away writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein

